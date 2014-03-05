FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland may consider buying back 2016 bonds- debt agency
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Ireland may consider buying back 2016 bonds- debt agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - Ireland’s debt agency may this year purchase some bonds due for repayment in April 2016 to ease a sharp rise in debt repayments in addition to swapping some for longer-dated paper, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The debt agency said in February that it would consider swapping the bond due for repayment in April 2016 with a longer-dated bond.

“The vast majority I would imagine would be through the bond switching. But if there were opportunities to buy some of it back directly, that is something we would consider,” NTMA debt agency head John Corrigan told journalists.

He said the transaction would likely take place before the end of the year, but declined to say whether it might take place before the summer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.