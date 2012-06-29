FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland sees EU deal cutting sovereign debt burden
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 29, 2012 / 12:06 PM / 5 years ago

Ireland sees EU deal cutting sovereign debt burden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Ireland is hopeful that an agreement by EU leaders overnight to address the region’s crisis and help refinance struggling banks will help it cut its debt burden and ease its return to debt markets, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.

He said the government had earlier targeted a refinancing of 30-40 billion euros of debt used to recapitalise Ireland banks that is currently on the sovereign balance sheet, but declined to say how much might be moved under the new rules.

”Our negotiating position up to now was to put arrangements in place to lessen the burden of bank debts, but it would still remain on the sovereign balance sheet,“ Noonan told journalists in Dublin.”

“This takes this further in terms of policy and the intention now is to separate certain bank debt completely from the sovereign balance sheet.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.