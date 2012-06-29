Ireland sees EU deal cutting sovereign debt burden

DUBLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Ireland is hopeful that an agreement by EU leaders overnight to address the region’s crisis and help refinance struggling banks will help it cut its debt burden and ease its return to debt markets, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.

He said the government had earlier targeted a refinancing of 30-40 billion euros of debt used to recapitalise Ireland banks that is currently on the sovereign balance sheet, but declined to say how much might be moved under the new rules.

”Our negotiating position up to now was to put arrangements in place to lessen the burden of bank debts, but it would still remain on the sovereign balance sheet,“ Noonan told journalists in Dublin.”

“This takes this further in terms of policy and the intention now is to separate certain bank debt completely from the sovereign balance sheet.”