Ireland to appoint IAG's Willie Walsh to debt agency
October 28, 2013 / 2:43 PM / 4 years ago

Ireland to appoint IAG's Willie Walsh to debt agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance ministry will name Willie Walsh, chief executive of International Airlines Group (IAG), as chairman of the board of its debt management agency, it said on Monday.

“Willie Walsh is an ideal candidate for the role... given his position as a global business leader, his extensive experience of corporate change, and his equity and financial market experience,” Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a statement.

Ireland, due to complete an 85 billion euro bailout in December, has decided not to issue any more bonds this year as it has enough cash on hand.

