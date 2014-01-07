Ireland aims to raise 6-10 bln euros from markets in 2014

DUBLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ireland is aiming to raise 6-10 billion euros from debt markets this year, having completed its EU/IMF bailout last month, its debt agency said on Tuesday.

The country has attracted bumper demand for its first debt sales since leaving the bailout, a sale of 10-year bonds that could raise 3-4 billion euros, and the government is already funded into 2015.

“The NTMA’s working plan for this year is to raise, subject to bond market conditions, between 6 billion euros and 10 billion euros by way of pre-funding for 2015,” the National Treasury Management Agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Conor Humphries)