FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Irish 2011 deficit lower than expected at 9.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 23, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Irish 2011 deficit lower than expected at 9.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 23 (Reuters) - Ireland ran an underlying budget deficit of 9.4 percent last year, beating its EU/IMF deficit target by more than one percentage point, the government said on Monday, citing figures from European statistics agency Eurostat.

The underlying budget deficit, which is used for Ireland’s targets under its EU/IMF bailout programme, was half a percentage point lower than a government estimate of 10.1 percent given in December.

The government’s headline deficit, which includes capital injections into financial institutions, was 13.1 percent.

Most of the difference was due to capital injections into financial institutions that took place in July last year that totalled 3.7 percentage points of GDP, the finance ministry said in a statement.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.