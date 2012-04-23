CORRECTED-Irish 2011 deficit lower than expected at 9.4 pct

DUBLIN, April 23 (Reuters) - Ireland ran an underlying budget deficit of 9.4 percent last year, beating its EU/IMF deficit target by more than one percentage point, the government said on Monday, citing figures from European statistics agency Eurostat.

The underlying budget deficit, which is used for Ireland’s targets under its EU/IMF bailout programme, was half a percentage point lower than a government estimate of 10.1 percent given in December.

The government’s headline deficit, which includes capital injections into financial institutions, was 13.1 percent.

Most of the difference was due to capital injections into financial institutions that took place in July last year that totalled 3.7 percentage points of GDP, the finance ministry said in a statement.