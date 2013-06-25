FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lower rates push Irish bank deposits down in May
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 25, 2013 / 10:57 AM / in 4 years

Lower rates push Irish bank deposits down in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - Deposits held by Ireland’s locally-owned banks fell 1.9 percent month-on-month in May as lower interest rates discouraged customers from saving their money, the finance department said on Tuesday.

Deposits at Bank of Ireland, permanent tsb and Allied Irish Banks fell by 2.8 billion euros ($3.6 billion) to 150.7 billion euros, returning to levels seen a year ago but still above a low of 140 billion in June 2011.

“The moderation in the rate of growth of deposit volumes is not unexpected when account is taken of the deposit gathering initiatives by the covered banks in 2012,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

A large outflow of deposits before Ireland’s bailout left the banks dependent on the European Central Bank for funding but that reliance has fallen steadily over the past two years and dropped a 9.9 percent to 35.5 billion euros in May.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.