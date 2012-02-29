FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lending to Irish households falls 3.9 pct y/y in Jan
#Credit Markets
February 29, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 6 years

Lending to Irish households falls 3.9 pct y/y in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The annual rate of decline in loans to Irish households increased to 3.9 percent in January from 3.8 percent in December, with a drop in lending for consumption accounting for the bulk of the reduction.

Lending to households declined by 690 million euros in the month following a net monthly reduction of 65 million euros in December, Ireland’s central bank said.

The central bank also said that the annual rate of decline in deposits by the Irish private sector slowed to 7.0 percent year-on-year in January from 7.3 percent the previous month.

