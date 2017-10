DUBLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ireland’s lower house voted by 113 votes to 36 to liquidate the failed former Anglo Irish Bank in a special session on Thursday.

Ireland wanted to liquidate IBRC as part of a hoped-for deal with the European Central Bank (ECB) to ease the nation’s debt burden.

The bill will now pass to the upper house and is expected to be signed into law by the president later on Thursday.