More new cars sold in Ireland by July than whole of 2014
August 11, 2015 / 2:14 PM / 2 years ago

More new cars sold in Ireland by July than whole of 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - More new cars were sold in Ireland in the first seven months of this year than in the whole of 2014, data showed on Tuesday, further underscoring the economy’s quick turnaround from a debt crisis.

Ireland’s economy grew by 6.5 percent year-on-year in the first three months of 2015 and is forecast to be the fastest-growing economy in Europe for the second year running as consumers begin to spend again on high-value items such as cars.

Just over 122,000 new vehicles were licenced in the year to end-July, Ireland’s Central Statistics Officer said, a 32 percent increase on the same period a year ago and already ahead of the near-118,000 registered during 2014.

At the 2007 peak, almost a quarter of a million cars and good vehicles were sold in the country of 4.6 million people before a property crash triggered a recession that cut the number of new vehicles sold by over a third within two years.

In July alone - a month that many buyers target because new vehicle registration plates become available for the second half of the year - car sales rose by 52 percent year-on-year and goods vehicle purchases were up 54 percent. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

