UPDATE 1-Irish budget deficit falls, tax revenue ahead of target

* Exchequer deficit of 9.4 bln euros vs 10.8 bln yr ago

* Tax revenues over 3 pct ahead of target

* Underlying budget deficit could reach 8 pct - analyst

By Padraic Halpin and Lorraine Turner

DUBLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Ireland kept ahead of revenue goals for the year at the end of June, beating their target by 3.1 percent and prompting Finance Minister Michael Noonan to reiterate that the government is confident of meeting its budget reduction targets for the year.

The better-than-expected tax take was again driven by the three largest sources of revenue with income tax coming in 3.1 percent ahead of target and sales tax, the top rate of which was increased this year, performing 0.6 percent better than forecast.

Business tax, which Ireland sets at an ultra low 12.5 percent to attract big multinationals to the country, was 16.1 percent ahead of target.

“There are significant targets to meet in the second half of the year, but tax revenue is on an upward trajectory and at this point I am confident that our overall tax revenue target for 2012 will be achieved,” said Noonan.

The government said it was still spending more than anticipated with current expenditure coming in 2.3 percent above target. But when stripping out a reclassification of the employment levy from spending to taxation, the total net voted spending came in only 0.9 percent above target.

Ireland’s budget deficit for the first half of the year fell to 9.4 billion euros ($11.85 billion) from 10.8 billion a year ago, mainly as result of a deal struck in March to reschedule a 3.1 billion euro annual cash payment of high-interest IOUs that Dublin issued to prop up two state-run banks.

The finance department said its 1.3 billion euro purchase of Irish Life & Permanent’s life and pension business partly offset the gain made from the deal to put off the IOU payment.

AUSTERITY

Ireland is halfway through an unprecedented eight-year austerity drive of tax hikes and spending cuts to reduce a budget deficit that, at 9.4 percent of gross domestic product, was the worst in the European Union last year.

Noonan said the government was confident of meeting its target of reducing its budget deficit to 8.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of the year.

“If this trend is maintained in the July - December period, then there’s no reason why the underlying budget deficit won’t be closer to 8.0 percent than the 8.6 percent originally targeted,” Bloxham Stockbrokers’ chief economist Alan McQuaid said.

In more positive news for Ireland following on the back of a successful outcome regarding its bank debt at last week’s euro zone summit, the country’s debt management agency said on Tuesday it will auction 500 million euros of treasury bills with a three-month maturity.

This is seen as the first step towards issuing long-term debt again towards the end of this year or early in 2013.

“External forces are likely to determine whether Ireland gets back into the medium-term funding markets (5-year to 10-year bonds) as scheduled, the prospects look a lot brighter than they did at the start of June,” said McQuaid.

Ireland was effectively shut out of capital markets before it secured 85 billion euros ($106.96 billion) of aid from the European Union and International Monetary Fund in November 2010 to help cover the cost of supporting its collapsed banks and finance the highest budget deficit in Europe.