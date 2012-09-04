FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland on target for revenue goals
September 4, 2012

Ireland on target for revenue goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ireland kept ahead of its revenue goals for the year at the end of August when returns beat their target by 1.7 percent, but the government was still spending more than anticipated with current expenditure coming in 1.6 percent above target.

Ireland’s budget deficit for the year to end-August nearly halved to 11.3 billion euros ($14.22 billion) from 20.4 billion a year ago, partly as result of a deal struck in March to reschedule a 3.1 billion euro annual cash payment of high-interest IOUs that Dublin issued to prop up two state-run banks.

The figures showed that the departments of social protection and health were the largest contributors to the overspend, lifting Ireland’s net voted current expenditure to 28 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7947 euros)

