Ireland eyes debt below 100 pct of GDP by end-2016
January 19, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Ireland eyes debt below 100 pct of GDP by end-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ireland will cut its national debt to below 100 percent of annual economic output by the end of next year, crossing the threshold more than a year ahead of schedule, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Monday.

Noonan’s department forecast in October that Ireland’s debt would fall to 104 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of 2016 and only drop below 100 percent during 2018.

“In our next budget, we will be projecting debt of under 100 percent of GDP by the end of 2016 ... that’s gross debt,” Noonan told a conference, referring to October’s budget for 2016. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

