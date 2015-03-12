Ireland plans to cut deficit below 2 percent next year - finance minister

DUBLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - The Irish government is planning to cut the country’s deficit below 2 percent next year, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

The government has said it is planning to eliminate the budget deficit by 2018, but it has not said how quickly it will be cut from the 2.7 percent forecast for the end of 2015.

“In the next budget that I am planning the deficit will be beginning with a one,” Noonan said in an interview with RTE radio.

He said economic growth should help the government to beat this year's 2.7 percent target.