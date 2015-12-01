FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland slashes budget deficit forecast on bumper tax take
December 1, 2015 / 7:37 PM / 2 years ago

Ireland slashes budget deficit forecast on bumper tax take

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister on Tuesday slashed his forecast for its year-end budget deficit to 1.7 percent of gross domestic product from 2.1 percent, after tax collections in November beat forecasts by 470 million euros.

Earlier this year the government forecast a budget deficit of 2.7 percent of GDP, but a combination of a booming economy and a surge in corporation tax paid by multinationals changed that forecast, Michael Noonan told a parliamentary committee. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

