FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish economy to grow by around 6 percent this year - fin min
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Irish economy to grow by around 6 percent this year - fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ireland’s economy will grow by around 6 percent this year, far more than the 4 percent the government had originally forecast, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday after better than expected growth figures.

“If you get 7 percent in the first half of the year, if the economy didn’t grow at all in the second half, you’d still have 5.7 by year end,” Noonan said after gross domestic product grew 1.9 percent quarter-on-quarter from April to June.

“Of course the economy is growing very strongly in the third quarter so somewhere around 6, slightly below, slightly above for the 2015 figure.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.