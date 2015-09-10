Irish economy to grow by around 6 percent this year - fin min

DUBLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ireland’s economy will grow by around 6 percent this year, far more than the 4 percent the government had originally forecast, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday after better than expected growth figures.

“If you get 7 percent in the first half of the year, if the economy didn’t grow at all in the second half, you’d still have 5.7 by year end,” Noonan said after gross domestic product grew 1.9 percent quarter-on-quarter from April to June.

“Of course the economy is growing very strongly in the third quarter so somewhere around 6, slightly below, slightly above for the 2015 figure.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)