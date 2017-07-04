DUBLIN, July 4 Ireland is on track to hit its
fiscal targets for the year, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe
said on Tuesday after his department announced a fiscal surplus
for the first six months of the year.
Ireland collected slightly less tax than expected in the
first half of the year, but expenditure was also lower than
planned.
"At the mid-point of the year the healthy tax performance is
now largely on target, while expenditure remains within
expectations," Donohoe said in a statement. "This means that we
are currently on track to meet our fiscal targets for 2017."
