FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Ireland's house prices rise again in September
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 17, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 9 months ago

Ireland's house prices rise again in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Irish property prices rose month-on-month in every region of the country in September, the central statistics office said on Thursday, contributing to a 1.3 percent monthly rise that put prices 7.3 percent higher than they were a year ago.

Property prices, which began a recovery in 2013 from a crash five years earlier, stabilised at an annual growth rate of around 4 to 5 percent a year ago, then started picking up again over the past three months.

Prices were up 5.4 percent year-on-year in Dublin, which has led the recovery, while the rest of the country was 11 percent higher. However, prices nationally averaged 33.1 percent below their 2007 peak at the height of the property bubble. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.