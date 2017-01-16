FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish property prices rise at fastest annual pace in 18 months
January 16, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 7 months ago

Irish property prices rise at fastest annual pace in 18 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Irish property prices rose at their fastest annual pace in almost 18 months in November, the central statistics office said on Monday, after a 1.5 percent monthly rise put prices 8.6 percent higher than they were a year ago.

Following a recovery in 2013 from a crash five years earlier, prices stabilised at an annual growth rate of about 4 to 5 percent a year ago, but have started to pick to up again amid a sharp lack of supply and before a government subsidy kicked in this month to help first-time buyers.

Prices were up 5.9 percent year-on-year in Dublin, where the recovery began, while the rest of the country was 12.8 percent higher. Prices nationally are on average 31.5 percent below the 2007 peak hit at the height of the property bubble. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

