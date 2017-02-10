DUBLIN Feb 10 Irish property prices fell by 0.4 percent month-on-month in December, the first monthly fall in nine months, but annual house price inflation remained close to its highest rate in 1-1/2 years at 8.1 percent, data showed on Friday.

House price growth has begun to accelerate again in recent months amid a sharp lack of supply following a recovery from a property crash. Analysts say an easing of central bank lending rules and a new government subsidy should keep growth at the current rate.

Prices dipped month-on-month in Dublin, where the recovery began, to stand 5.7 percent higher year-on-year, while the rest of the country was 12 percent higher. Prices nationally are on average 32.1 percent below the 2007 peak hit at the height of the property bubble, the central statistics office said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones)