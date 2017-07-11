DUBLIN, July 11 Irish residential property
prices climbed 11.9 percent in the year to the end of May, the
highest annual growth rate since April 2015, data showed on
Tuesday.
House price growth has been accelerating amid a chronic lack
of supply and a surge in demand for mortgages following an
easing of central bank lending rules and the introduction of a
new government subsidy.
Prices for houses outside of the capital grew 12.8 percent
in the year to the end of May compared to annual growth of 11.2
percent in Dublin, the Central Statistics Office said.
