Irish property price growth slows in November

DUBLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Property prices in Dublin failed to rise for the first time in eight months in November, slipping 0.1 percent, but sharp rises in recent months left them 22.4 percent higher than last year, Ireland’s Central Statistics Office said.

Property prices across Ireland were up 0.5 percent from a month earlier and up 16.2 percent from the same time last year.

While prices across Ireland are 38 percent below peak, Ireland’s central bank has warned that a protracted delay in addressing housing shortages, particularly in Dublin, could put prices on an unsustainable path again. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)