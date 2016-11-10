Irish annual consumer prices fall 0.3 percent in October

DUBLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Irish consumer prices fell by 0.3 percent year-on-year in October after prices fell on a monthly basis for the fourth month in a row, data showed on Thursday.

Ireland's annual inflation rate hit its highest level in three years in July, when prices rose 0.5 percent, but it turned negative again a month later as consumer prices remained muted despite three years of strong economic growth.

Prices fell 0.5 percent month-on-month with motor insurance surprisingly falling by 8.2 percent versus September, cutting rapid annual rises in premiums to 8.5 percent from 25.1 percent a month earlier. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)