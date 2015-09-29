Ireland to increase capital spending to keep up with recovery

DUBLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ireland unveiled a six-year 27 billion euro ($30.3 billion) capital investment plan on Tuesday, increasing spending from scaled-back levels and promising voters rail, broadband and school projects in the run-up to elections.

Dublin had to sharply cut its capital budget and postpone major projects under an austerity drive that followed its 2008 financial crisis. But it plans to increase it again with the government finances back under control and economy growing faster than anywhere in Europe.

It will spend an average of 4.5 billion euros a year until 2021 - compared to the average 3.5 billion spent 2011 and 2014 - on projects ranging from a rail line linking Dublin airport to the city centre and the replacement of ageing schools.

“We regard this programme as being within the fiscal space available to us, as being prudent and consistent with the government plan to eliminating borrowing by 2018,” Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny told reporters, referring to a pledge to deliver a balanced budget in three years time.

Capital spending reached a peak of 10 billion euros - or over 5 percent of annual economic output - in 2008 before the ‘Celtic Tiger’ boom years and the period of unsustainable government spending it fuelled ground to a halt.

Spending on infrastructure was subsequently cut at a sharper pace than spending by government departments and the government said on Tuesday that capital spending would gradually increase from 3.8 billion euros next year to 5.4 billion euros in 2021.

Almost a third of the planned spending will go to transport projects, as economic growth and rising employment rates are putting pressure on public transport and increasing traffic in urban areas.

The government has until March to call an election, but with opinion polls putting the coalition within striking distance of re-election, members of parliament and party strategists say a November ballot is being considered.

Kenny is more likely to call an election for November than see out his term until early next year, Irish bookmaker Paddy Power said on Tuesday after slashing the odds on an early ballot. ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Tom Heneghan)