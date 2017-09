DUBLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Loans to Irish households fell by an annual 4.4 percent in July, the same rate of decrease as in the previous month, the central bank said on Friday.

Households’ repayments of loans from credit institutions exceeded drawdowns by 513 million euros in July, driven mainly by a decrease of 231 million euros in loans for house purchases. (Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by John Stonestreet)