Irish lending still weak in Nov, though falling at slower pace

DUBLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Loans to Irish households fell again in November although at a less pronounced rate than a month earlier, reducing the annual decline to 3.6 percent from 3.7 percent, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans to households fell by 264 million euros compared to a drop of 515 million euros in October, the third largest fall of last year. No n-mortgage loans drove the November dip as credit advanced for house purchases turned mildly positive.

Private sector deposits increased 2.2 percent year-on-year, slower than a 2.4 percent rise in October. Deposits fell by 1.6 billion euros on a month-on-month basis in November, a figure that was in line with government data released last month.