FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish lending still weak in Nov, though falling at slower pace
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 4, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Irish lending still weak in Nov, though falling at slower pace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Loans to Irish households fell again in November although at a less pronounced rate than a month earlier, reducing the annual decline to 3.6 percent from 3.7 percent, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans to households fell by 264 million euros compared to a drop of 515 million euros in October, the third largest fall of last year. No n-mortgage loans drove the November dip as credit advanced for house purchases turned mildly positive.

Private sector deposits increased 2.2 percent year-on-year, slower than a 2.4 percent rise in October. Deposits fell by 1.6 billion euros on a month-on-month basis in November, a figure that was in line with government data released last month.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.