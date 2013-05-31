FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lending to Irish households falls 4.1 pct y/y in April
May 31, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

Lending to Irish households falls 4.1 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - Loans to Irish households fell 4.1 percent in April, a slightly slower decline than a 4.3 percent drop in March, with a fall in lending for house purchases and consumption again accounting for much of the overall reduction.

Loans to buy houses fell 336 million euros ($438 million) or 2 percent in April while lending for consumption was 214 million euros or 11.5 lower than a year ago, data from Ireland’s central bank showed on Friday.

Private sector deposits climbed by 7.7 percent year-on-year, compared to a 9.8 percent rise in March, a jump the central bank said was driven by insurance corporations and pension funds, with deposits from households unchanged on an annual basis.

