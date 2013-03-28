CORRECTED-Irish household loans fall again in February

(Corrects month to February from January in headline and paragraph one)

DUBLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - Loans to Irish households fell in February while deposits rose year on year for the seventh month in a row, central bank figures showed on Thursday.

Loans to households fell 634 million euros in February compared with a decline of 827 million euros a month earlier. But the rate of annual decline increased to 4.2 percent from 4.0 percent in January.

Private sector deposits increased 2.9 percent year-on-year, compared to a 3.9 percent rise in January. On a monthly basis, they posted a fall of 1.4 billion euros in February compared to an increase of 1.7 billion euros in January.

Two of Ireland’s three remaining domestically owned banks this week said they had seen no outflow of deposits since talks over an EU bailout of Cyprus raised fears of penalties being imposed on depositors in troubled euro zone banks. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Stonestreet)