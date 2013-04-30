FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish household loans fall 4.1 pct in March
April 30, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

Irish household loans fall 4.1 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - Loans to Irish households fell 4.1 percent in March while deposits rose year on year for the eighth month in a row, central bank figures showed on Tuesday.

Loans to households fell 50 million euros in March compared with a decline of 634 million euros a month earlier, while the annual rate of decline fell to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent in February.

Private sector deposits climbed by 9.8 percent year-on-year, compared to a 2.9 percent rise in January, with most of the increase due to transactions related to the liquidation of the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, the central bank said.

