DUBLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Loans to Irish households fell by an annual 3.7 percent in April versus a decline of 3.8 percent in the previous month with the most substantial decrease seen in lending for house purchase, central bank data showed on Friday.

Household loan repayments exceeded drawdowns by 462 million euros during April, compared with a net monthly decrease of 85 million euros in March. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)