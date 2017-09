DUBLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Loans to Irish households fell by an annual 4.2 percent in October, an identical drop to that in September, driven by declines in lending for house purchases and consumption.

Household loan repayments exceeded drawdowns by 472 million euros during October, the central bank data showed on Friday. Drawdowns had exceeded repayments for just the third time since the end of 2009 in September.