Ireland sticks to fiscal plan, hopes for flexibility - fin min
April 30, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

Ireland sticks to fiscal plan, hopes for flexibility - fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - Ireland will not reduce its planned 5.1 billion euro ($6.7 billion) fiscal adjustment for the next tow years when it publishes its updated fiscal plan later on Tuesday, finance minister Michael Noonan said.

However Noonan, who promised voters that a bank debt deal struck earlier this year would lead to less severe austerity budgets, said he hoped more flexibility will emerge regarding the adjustment later this year.

“We haven’t changed the targets... The targets remain the same but obviously it is very early to tell budgets,” Noonan told a news conference.

“As the year goes by we will be hoping that some flexibility will emerge to give us a bit more scope, but its too early to make any predictions.”

