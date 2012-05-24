Irish house price fall hits 50 pct mark-govt

DUBLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - Irish house prices have declined by 50 percent since the market peaked in 2007, official data showed on Thursday, after average prices slipped 1.1 percent in April after a brief respite in March.

Irish property prices have collapsed in the past four years after a property bubble burst spectacularly following years of reckless lending that left banks with huge losses and homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments.

Economists polled by Reuters this month expect national property prices to fall by 12 percent in total this year and a further 5 percent in 2013.

An improvement in April of 0.5 percent in property prices in Dublin, where demand has surged in certain popular areas, was overshadowed by a 2 percent fall across the rest of the country, the Central Statistics Office said.

Irish house prices were unchanged in March compared to February, only the second time prices had not fallen on month-on-month basis for over four years.