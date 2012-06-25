FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish house prices see first monthly rise since 2007
June 25, 2012

Irish house prices see first monthly rise since 2007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - Irish house prices posted their first monthly rise since 2007 in May, data showed on Monday, in the latest sign that the market is stabilising after peak-to-trough falls of 50 percent.

Average residential property prices continue to fall on an annualised basis, dropping 15.3 percent in the year to May, but they increased 0.2 percent relative to the previous month, data from the central statistics office said.

The last time prices posted a monthly increase was in September 2007.

Irish property prices have fallen 50 percent in the past four years after a property bubble burst spectacularly following years of reckless lending that left banks with huge losses and homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments.

