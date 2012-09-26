FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish house prices post largest monthly rise since 2007
September 26, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Irish house prices post largest monthly rise since 2007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Irish house prices posted their largest monthly price rise in five years in August, growing 0.5 percent, the latest sign that the property market is stabilizing after peak-to-trough falls of 50 percent.

Average residential property prices fell by 11.8 percent on an annualised basis, data from the central statistics office said, the smallest annual drop since February last year.

Ireland’s property bubble burst spectacularly four years ago after years of reckless lending that left banks with huge losses and homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments.

