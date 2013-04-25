FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish property prices fall in March
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

Irish property prices fall in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - Irish residential property prices fell 3 percent in March compared to a year earlier, but they rose slightly in Dublin, the state statistics office said on Thursday.

The annual rate of decline in residential property prices has slowed sharply from 16.3 percent a year ago, but prices have not risen nationwide since 2008 and are on average 51 percent below their 2007 peak.

The huge property bubble that burst in 2008 forced the Irish government to plough 64 billion euros ($85 billion) into its banks and left tens of thousands of construction workers unemployed and a generation of mortgage holders deep in debt.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.