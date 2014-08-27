Irish house price rises spread beyond Dublin

DUBLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Irish house prices outside Dublin grew at their fastest rate in seven years with an increase of 5 percent in the year to July, up from 3 percent a month ago in a sign the market recovery is starting to move beyond the capital, data showed on Wednesday.

Prices for residential property in Dublin surged 23 percent in the year to July, down slightly from 24 percent a month ago.

Prices for apartments and houses outside Dublin remain 45 percent lower than their 2007 peak, while properties in Dublin are 43 percent cheaper. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by John Stonestreet)