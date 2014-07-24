FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dublin house prices jump 24 pct in year to end of June
July 24, 2014

Dublin house prices jump 24 pct in year to end of June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Property prices in Dublin rose by 23.9 percent year-on-year in June, data showed on Thursday, as a lack of supply pushed prices in the capital to a fresh high since the late 2006 peak of an ill-fated property boom.

Prices in Dublin were 3.3 percent higher compared with the previous month, while across the country they rose 2.9 percent month-on-month and 10.6 percent on the year, while they are 43 percent below the levels of their peak, the Central Statistics Office said.

Ireland’s central bank warned last month that a protracted delay in addressing localised housing shortages, particularly in Dublin, has the potential to put prices on an unsustainable path again. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

