Dublin drives Irish property prices up 14.9 pct year-on-year
September 24, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Dublin drives Irish property prices up 14.9 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Property prices in Dublin rose by 25.1 percent year-on-year in August, data showed on Thursday, as a lack of supply drove price rises nationally to their highest level since the 2006 peak of a property boom.

Prices in Dublin were 3.5 percent higher compared with the previous month, while across the country they rose 2.3 percent month-on-month and 14.9 percent on the year, the Central Statistics Office said.

While prices are 41 percent below the levels of their peak, Ireland’s central bank has warned that a protracted delay in addressing localised housing shortages, particularly in Dublin, has the potential to put prices on an unsustainable path again. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

