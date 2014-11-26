FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish property price inflation picks up pace in October
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Irish property price inflation picks up pace in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Irish property prices climbed 2.9 percent in October, just the second time they have risen as quickly on a monthly basis since a 2008 property crash, to leave prices 16.3 percent higher year-on-year, data showed on Wednesday.

Prices in Dublin were 3 percent higher than the previous month and up 24.2 percent on the year with the recovery spreading outside the capital where prices rose by 2.8 percent month-on-month, the Central Statistics Office said.

While prices are 38.2 percent below peak, Ireland’s central bank has warned that a protracted delay in addressing housing shortages, particularly in Dublin, could put prices on an unsustainable path again. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.