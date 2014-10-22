FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish property prices up 15 pct year-on-year
October 22, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Irish property prices up 15 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Irish property prices climbed 1.8 percent in September to leave them 15 percent higher than a year ago but 40 percent below their 2007 peak, the Central Statistics Office said.

Prices in Dublin were 2.5 percent higher than the previous month and up 23.4 percent on the year, a slight slowdown from August growth rates.

Ireland’s central bank has warned that a protracted delay in addressing localised housing shortages, particularly in Dublin, has the potential to put prices on an unsustainable path again. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)

