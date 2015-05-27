FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish property prices rise again in April
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 27, 2015 / 10:13 AM / 2 years ago

Irish property prices rise again in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - Irish residential property prices rose by 0.6 percent in April to push prices 15.8 percent higher year-on-year following falls earlier this year that briefly slowed a recovery from a 2008 real estate crash.

Property prices in Dublin, which led the recovery climbed 1 percent on the month to stand 20.2 percent higher than a year ago.

While prices across Ireland are 38 percent below their 2007 peak, the central bank introduced restrictions on mortgage lending in January to try to ensure price rises do not return to unsustainable levels. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

