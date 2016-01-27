FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish residential property prices up 0.5 percent in December
January 27, 2016 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Irish residential property prices up 0.5 percent in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Irish residential property prices returned to growth in December, climbing 0.5 percent after falling by the same amount the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday.

Prices grew 6.6 percent from December 2015 up from 6.5 percent annual growth in November, the central statistics office said. In Dublin, residential property prices decreased by 0.5 percent in December and were 2.6 percent higher than a year ago.

Property prices across Ireland average 33.5 percent below their 2007 peak, but the country’s central bank introduced restrictions on mortgage lending in January to try to ensure rises do not return to unsustainable levels. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)

