FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Property price growth accelerates in Irish capital
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Property price growth accelerates in Irish capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - Property price growth in the Irish capital accelerated in April to its fastest rate in eight months, but property prices in the rest of Ireland fell, data showed on Wednesday.

Prices in Dublin led a sharp recovery from a devastating property crash but the rate of growth slowed sharply last year after restrictions on mortgage lending introduced by the country’s central bank.

Dublin property prices increased 1.6 percent in April, while properties outside of Dublin fell 0.6 percent in the same period. Property prices across Ireland are on average 33 percent below their 2007 peak. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.