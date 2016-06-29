FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish property prices inch up month-on-month in May
June 29, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Irish property prices inch up month-on-month in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Irish property prices inched up by 0.2 percent month-on-month in May, the slowest growth rate in three months, to stand 6.9 percent higher than a year ago, data showed on Wednesday.

Property prices in the capital Dublin were 4.8 percent higher year-on-year while property in the rest of the country was 8.5 percent higher, the central statistics office said.

Property prices across Ireland are on average 33 percent below their 2007 peak at the height of the property bubble of the last decade. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, Editing by Padraic Halpin)

