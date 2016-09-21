FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish property prices rise 2.5 percent month-on-month in July
September 21, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Irish property prices rise 2.5 percent month-on-month in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Irish property prices roes 2.5 percent month-on-month in July to stand 6.7 percent higher than a year ago, the central statistics office said on Wednesday, as it included cash purchases for the first time in a bid to more accurately measures price changes.

Research from the country's central bank and property firms has shown that cash buyers have accounted for over 50 percent of transactions since 2013, while the CSO's index had previously just been based on mortgage data.

The revised data showed that prices across Ireland are on average 34.7 percent below the 2007 peak reached at the height of the property bubble of the last decade, versus an estimate of 33.3 percent in June before the cash purchases were included. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

