Irish residential property prices fall 1.9 pct in Jan
February 28, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 6 years

Irish residential property prices fall 1.9 pct in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Falls in Irish house prices accelarated to 1.9 percent month-on-month in January from a 1.7 percent drop in December, official data on Tuesday showed.

Ireland’s property bubble burst in 2008 after years of reckless lending, leaving banks with huge losses, homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments. Prices are now 48 percent below a 2007 peak, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Property prices in Dublin fell by 4 percent in January and are 55 percent below their peak.

