FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish house price slide pauses for only second month since 2007
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Irish house price slide pauses for only second month since 2007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - Irish house prices were unchanged in March compared to February, only the second time prices have not fallen on month-on-month basis for over four years, official data on Thursday showed.

Prices have fallen by 49 percent since 2007 peak after Ireland’s property bubble burst spectacularly following years of reckless lending that left banks with huge losses and homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments.

After prices fell 2.2 percent in February, a 0.7 percent increase in Dublin helped stabilise the overall index in March, the Central Statistics Office said.

Economists polled by Reuters this month expect national property prices to fall by 13 percent in total this year and a further 5 percent in 2013.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.