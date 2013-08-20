FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dublin demand pushes Irish house prices higher in July
August 20, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Dublin demand pushes Irish house prices higher in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Irish residential property prices rose for the fourth successive month in July, climbing 1.2 percent from a month earlier as demand in Dublin outstripped the rest of the country where prices remained flat.

House prices, which had halved since 2008, leading to a banking crisis that forced Ireland to seek an international bailout, are now going through an uneven recovery. New buyers are flocking to affluent parts of Dublin while other regions remain over-supplied. Prices in the capital rose 3.3 percent month-on-month in July and were 8 percent higher than a year ago.

Improving monthly figures pushed prices higher annually in June for the first time since the property crash, and they rose 2.3 percent year-on-year last month, the central statistics office said on Tuesday.

