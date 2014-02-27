FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish residential property prices fall 0.7 pct m/m
February 27, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Irish residential property prices fall 0.7 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Irish house prices fell by 0.7 percent month-on-month in January, their first contraction in 10 months, but were 6.3 percent higher than a year ago, the central statistics office said on Thursday.

Residential have halved since 2008 in a crash that devastated the economy but have started to recover in the last year, particularly in Dublin, which is an attractive location for multinational companies.

Prices in the capital fell by 1.3 percent in January from the previous month and were 13.6 percent higher on the year.

