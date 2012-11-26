FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish house prices fall for first time in four months
November 26, 2012

Irish house prices fall for first time in four months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Irish house prices fell for the first time in four months in October, dropping 0.6 percent month-on-month in a sign that any stabilisation of the market following peak-to-trough falls of 50 percent will be gradual.

Average residential property prices nevertheless fell by the lowest amount on an annual basis since 2008, declining by 8.1 percent, a sharp narrowing from a fall of 13.6 percent in the year to July, data from the central statistics office showed.

Ireland’s property bubble burst spectacularly four years ago after years of reckless lending that left banks with huge losses and homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments.

